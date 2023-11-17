"It was a great flick-on by Beata. I knew she was going to get on it, she always does," Dudley said of her goal. "I was anticipating it and I just tried to get it around the player and it worked and I saw the keeper out and placed it where she wasn't."

After a scoreless first half against Texas A&M, Dudley made an attacking run in the 55th minute, showing exceptional body control to wrangle a header in from FSU forward Beata Olsson. She stabilized the bouncing ball first with an extended foot and then two headers, bringing it down through two defenders in the vicinity and knocking it past Texas A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell for her 11th goal of the season.

But when the chance presented itself Friday night, the Florida State freshman made the most of it, scoring a special game-winning goal.

Jordynn Dudley had to wait a few games to score her first goal in an NCAA Tournament match.

As it turned out, that goal would be all the top-seeded Seminoles (18-0-1) needed to dispose of the Aggies, winning 1-0 at the Seminole Soccer Complex to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

"Good win, proud of our team. I thought we played really well," FSU head coach Brian Pensky said. "Obviously, Texas A&M was a good team."

That third-round match will be against No. 5 seed Texas, which beat No. 4 seed Wisconsin earlier Friday at the Seminole Soccer Complex, on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

While the win came, it was not without its stress. The Seminoles were a bit sloppy early and didn't manage their first shot until the 32nd minute and didn't get their first shot on goal until the 40th minute.

FSU finished with a 12-9 shot advantage, but actually had less shots on goal than the Aggies (5 to 4). TAMU had the first three shots of the match -- including a header which bounced off the crossbar in the 23rd minute -- but the Seminoles held the majority of the possession and were more dangerous throughout, with 10 corner kicks to the Aggies' four.

FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque came up big on a few occasions at protecting the lead. In the 60th minute, TAMU broke on a run and set up midfielder Adysen Armenta for an uncontested shot at goal. She put it on frame but a diving save by Roque kept the Seminoles in front.

Shortly later in the 68th minute, Roque again rose to the occasion, knocking a TAMU header in the box over the bar to again preserve the lead. Roque finished the match with a season-high five saves, giving her 31 saves on the season.

"Obviously, it was a bit hectic by the end of it. Both teams' seasons are on the line so obviously that's known going into the game," Roque said after the win. "I'm just proud of this team. This game can become an emotional game sometimes and I'm glad that we didn't let it get to our heads a little bit too much."