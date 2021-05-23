Spring exit interviews: FSU's defensive tackles look to rebound in 2021

Projected starters: Redshirt sophomore Fabien Lovett and redshirt junior Robert Cooper

Cooper is a sure thing to start at one of the defensive tackle spots, while Lovett appears to have the edge at the other based on a very impressive spring. But redshirt sophomore Dennis Briggs will make it a competition in preseason camp, and it's not a foregone conclusion that Lovett will beat him out.

Cooper has been a mainstay in FSU's defensive line rotation for three years now and has started 18 of the Seminoles' past 21 games. The Georgia product has continued to get in better shape over the past two years, and he appeared to be in the best condition of his career this spring.

Lovett transferred in from Mississippi State last year and flashed some potential during an up-and-down first season in Tallahassee. But it wasn't until this spring that he showed what kind of impact he could really make.

Though still listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, his same size from the fall, Lovett looked much more fit physically. And that leaner physique translated to more explosive play. During spring practices and scrimmages, Lovett consistently made plays at -- or behind -- the line of scrimmage.

Lovett also acknowledged that he feels much more comfortable with his assignments in Adam Fuller's defense and the techniques taught by position coach Odell Haggins. After transferring in from Mississippi State, Lovett was hampered by having just three spring practices in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional Depth:

If Briggs doesn't claim a starting job, he likely will be the first defensive tackle off the bench and a key member of the rotation. Though he originally came to FSU as a defensive end and showed some real promise there in 2018 and '19, Briggs moved inside prior to the 2020 season and has grown into that role -- both figuratively and literally. The Kissimmee product now checks in at 6-4 and 279 pounds after signing with FSU as a 255-pounder.