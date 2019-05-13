Spring Tour Stop No. 9: Sarasota Riverview (Malachi Wideman, others)
SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Warchant Spring Recruiting Tour keeps chugging along, and today's stop is at Sarasota Riverview, where we check in on dynamic dual-sport playmaker -- and FSU commit -- Malachi Wideman.
The versatile wide receiver/shooting guard talks in depth about committing to the 'Noles, life playing both sports, his fit with FSU and much more. Also, the Rams have a talented young defensive lineman that the 'Noles are evaluating.
And in case you missed them, here are the previous installments from our Spring Tour:
Spring Tour Stop 1 -- Madison County, Fla. (DB Travis Jay, OL Zane Herring, more)
Spring Tour Stop 2 -- Orange Park Oakleaf (DE Chantz Williams, OL Jalen Rivers)
Spring Tour Stop 3 -- Jacksonville Sandalwood (several FSU targets)
Spring Tour Stop 4 -- Wakulla and Leon High
Spring Tour Stop 5 -- Largo High (LB Jayion McCluster)
Spring Tour Stop 6 -- Pinellas Park (RB Lawrance Toafili)
Spring Tour Stop 7 -- IMG Academy (WR Redding, DE Griffis)
Spring Tour Stop 8 -- Mulberry High (ATH Arian Smith)
FSU commit Wideman eager to begin future at FSU
Malachi Wideman doesn't necessarily seek the limelight. It just seems to follow him around.
So even though he didn't make a big production of his commitment to Florida State last week -- he didn't hold a press conference, release a video or even post a custom-made edit on Twitter -- the two-sport standout still created quite a buzz.
It's not every day that one of the nation's top football and basketball stars -- Wideman is a four-star prospect in both sports -- commits to the 'Noles.
"It was definitely a lot of people congratulating me," Wideman said. "A lot of family and friends, and even a lot of people just on social media showing a lot of support, especially alumni like around the state."
While Wideman isn't quite as active on social media as some other college football prospects, that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate the efforts of FSU quarterback commit Jeffrey Sims, who is working overtime to help the Seminoles land an elite 2020 class.
Wideman spent some time with Sims at the FSU spring game and came away impressed with his future teammate.
"It was definitely good vibes," Wideman said.
During that same visit, Wideman also got a chance to spend time with new FSU offensive coordinator Kendall Briles and receivers coach Ron Dugans. He already had a strong bond with Seminoles linebackers coach Raymond Woodie, who recruits this area of the state.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news