Malachi Wideman doesn't necessarily seek the limelight. It just seems to follow him around.

So even though he didn't make a big production of his commitment to Florida State last week -- he didn't hold a press conference, release a video or even post a custom-made edit on Twitter -- the two-sport standout still created quite a buzz.

It's not every day that one of the nation's top football and basketball stars -- Wideman is a four-star prospect in both sports -- commits to the 'Noles.

"It was definitely a lot of people congratulating me," Wideman said. "A lot of family and friends, and even a lot of people just on social media showing a lot of support, especially alumni like around the state."

While Wideman isn't quite as active on social media as some other college football prospects, that doesn't mean he doesn't appreciate the efforts of FSU quarterback commit Jeffrey Sims, who is working overtime to help the Seminoles land an elite 2020 class.

Wideman spent some time with Sims at the FSU spring game and came away impressed with his future teammate.

"It was definitely good vibes," Wideman said.

During that same visit, Wideman also got a chance to spend time with new FSU offensive coordinator Kendall Briles and receivers coach Ron Dugans. He already had a strong bond with Seminoles linebackers coach Raymond Woodie, who recruits this area of the state.