Stunning spiral continues: Takeaways from Memphis' win over FSU

Florida State paid a $1.3 million guarantee to Memphis, Mike Norvell's previous institution.

The Tigers left Tallahassee well-compensated in addition to outmatching FSU in nearly every way on offense and defense for most of three quarters.

FSU drops to 0-3, a stunning spiral for a program expected to compete for a spot in the 12-team playoff.

Seth Henigan threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns -- the 40th straight game he has tossed a TD pass -- as Memphis upset Florida State 20-12 on Saturday.

Henigan connected with Greg Desrosiers Jr. and Anthony Landphere on touchdown passes as Memphis (3-0) jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the third quarter. The Tigers scored touchdowns on drives of 65 and 75 yards, finishing 7 of 17 on third downs and 2 of 3 on fourth downs in the game.

DJ Uiagalelei completed 16 of 30 passes for 201 yards and an interception, struggling to move the Seminoles (0-3) until a pair of scoring drives in the third quarter. But by then it was too little and too late.

Florida State moved down to the Memphis 39 and then spiked the ball to set up a final play with two seconds left. But Uiagalelei’s Hail Mary was swatted down at the goal line by Memphis’ Julian Barnett.

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 54-yard field-goal attempt, his third kick from 50 or more yards in three games, for the Seminoles.



