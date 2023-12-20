The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Parrish accumulated 68 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks in seven games in 2023 at Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage. He also had four rushing touchdowns. Parrish also had 153 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior.

Jayden Parrish signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday, joining Florida State at an ideal time with linebacker depth decimated by graduation and the transfer portal.

Once Parrish picked up an offer from FSU on March 28, the three-star prospect didn’t need much time to consider it before making his verbal commitment on April 3.

Parrish is viewed as the No. 22 inside linebacker in the nation by Rivals. He will enroll early and compete for playing time in a young group, which includes Omar Graham Jr. as well as second-year prospects like Blake Nichelson and Justin Cryer. The Seminoles will see Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune depart due to graduation, while DJ Lundy entered the transfer portal.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Parrish: "Parrish is someone who is severely underrated. Go to any game and you will see Parrish scoring touchdowns on offense. On defense he is always leading his team in tackles. Parrish has football instincts. He has a great nose for the football. You will see him live in the offensive backfield. We feel that Parrish can contribute right away. It would not surprise us to see him start on special teams right away."

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Parrish: "The first thing you notice is that he is an extremely physical player, who closes on the ball carrier very quickly. He runs very well and is extremely athletic. Parrish plays running back on offense, so you know he is tough and has good feet. He shows the potential to be an inside linebacker who can make plays from sideline to sideline."

Watch Parrish's HUDL highlights