Versatile athlete Micahi Danzy stays home, signs with FSU
Micahi Danzy is staying home to play college football, as the Tallahassee Florida High athlete signed with Florida State on Wednesday.
Danzy is viewed as a versatile tailback and pass-catcher. Danzy battled some injuries and had 510 rushing yards (averaging 8.6 yards per carry) in five games with eight touchdowns in 2023.
He had an impressive junior season, racking up 1,809 rushing yards (averaging 9.5 yards per carry) and accumulating 17 touchdowns.
Danzy has also averaged 19.8 yards per reception in his prep career. He is viewed as comparable to current FSU tailback Lawrance Toafili.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Danzy also ran a personal-best 10.61 in the 100 meters earlier this year as well as competing in the 200 and 400.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Danzy: "Love Danzy's film. He has legit speed. This kid is a play maker. You have to get him in space to take advantage of his speed and quickness. Good luck trying to cover him in space with a linebacker. It is a battle he will win every time. Danzy is smooth running the football. He can also line up as a receiver and be very effective. He is a versatile player that can make an impact anywhere on the field."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Danzy: "He is a player that can flip field in one play or score from anywhere on the field. Danzy is more of a one-cut, north-south runner than he is a slasher and cutter. He gets to full speed quickly and runs effortlessly, in that he doesn't look like he is running as fast as he is. Danzy shows good hands and can be a weapon coming out of the backfield as a wide receiver and could be very effective in FSU's screen packages. He does run with good vision and balance. While he is listed as an athlete, we project that Danzy will used primarily at running back but is versatile enough to be used the same way Lawrance Toafili is now."
Please click on the link below to view Danzy's HUDL highlights.
