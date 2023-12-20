Micahi Danzy is staying home to play college football, as the Tallahassee Florida High athlete signed with Florida State on Wednesday.

Danzy is viewed as a versatile tailback and pass-catcher. Danzy battled some injuries and had 510 rushing yards (averaging 8.6 yards per carry) in five games with eight touchdowns in 2023.

He had an impressive junior season, racking up 1,809 rushing yards (averaging 9.5 yards per carry) and accumulating 17 touchdowns.

Danzy has also averaged 19.8 yards per reception in his prep career. He is viewed as comparable to current FSU tailback Lawrance Toafili.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Danzy also ran a personal-best 10.61 in the 100 meters earlier this year as well as competing in the 200 and 400.