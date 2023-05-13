A fun, quick game that featured a pitching duel between Florida State’s Conner Whittaker and Wake Forest’s Josh Hartle unraveled in the late innings.

Wake Forest scored four runs in the top of the ninth to break open a tie game and take a 7-3 win over FSU on Saturday afternoon.

The Seminoles (19-30, 6-20 ACC) have now lost eight straight ACC series. Wake wrapped up the ACC regular season title with the victory.

James Tibbs hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to tie it at 3.

Conner Whittaker pitched 7.2 innings, allowing three earned runs. The sophomore right-hander only made a few mistakes, two of which were home runs — Justin Johnson’s solo shot in the seventh and Nick Kurtz’s two-run shot in the eighth.

Whittaker had three strikeouts and a walk. He threw 96 pitches (57 strikes).

DeAmez Ross crashed into the wall in center field as he tried to chase down Kurtz’s two-run homer. Ross stayed down on the ground for a few minutes before getting up, suffering what appeared to be a right shoulder injury.

It’s the fourth time this season Whittaker has thrown seven or more innings.

Doug Kirkland (2-2) gave up three earned runs in .1 innings. The right-hander allowed two hits, a walk and a wild pitch in four batters he faced.

Josh Hartle pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just a run in the sixth for Wake (42-7, 20-5). The left-hander had three strikeouts and gave up two walks.

Michaael Massey (3-0) gave up Tibbs' home run in the eighth but was otherwise very good, pitching 2.2 innings and recording five strikeouts.