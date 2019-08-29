With Florida State's 2019 season opener against Boise State being moved to Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday due to Hurricane Dorian, here is a breakdown of all the important information you'll need to know about the game, courtesy of Warchant's staff and FSU's sports information department.

The Florida State football game against Boise State will be played at Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday at noon. (Getty Images)

Tickets at Doak Campbell

Florida State is selling $10 general admission tickets online at www.noles.co/GA. There will be no reserved seating in the stadium. FSU and Boise State students with valid IDs will be admitted free of charge. Tickets can be purchased at the Dick Howser Stadium box office at Doak Campbell on game day, but the price will increase to $15. Tickets ordered online on game day will remain at the $10 price.

What about tickets previously purchased for Jacksonville?

According to FSU, all tickets previously purchased for the game in Jacksonville will be refunded. That is expected to happen in the coming week.

Television broadcast

With the game time moving to noon, the game will air on ESPNews.

Tailgating / Parking Info

With the exception of parking lots 1-6, which are reserved for game staffing and Golden Chief Boosters, the parking lots that service Doak Campbell Stadium will be free of charge to the general public and will open at 7 a.m. They will be first-come, first-served.

Shuttle info

Because of the short notice, The Spirit Express bus service from the Tucker Center WILL NOT be available for the game.

FSU Recruiting impact

When the game was scheduled to be played in Jacksonville, there were strict NCAA limitations on how many prospects could be invited as guests. Now that it will be at Doak, the game is considered a Florida State home game, and the Seminoles are planning to host several visitors. More information on the Premium Recruiting Board.

Warchant Team Coverage