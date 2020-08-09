What is shaping up to be one of the greatest recruiting classes in Florida State basketball history just got even better. Four-star point guard Jalen Warley, who is the nation's No. 21 prospect overall and the No. 4 point guard, announced Sunday he has committed to the Seminoles. FSU coach Leonard Hamilton now has commitments from four of the top 65 players in the nation. PROMO: 25% off, $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold and 3 free months

Florida State's incredible 2021 class started in February with the commitment of four-star guard Bryce McGowens. Then earlier this summer, the Seminoles landed two more top-100 prospects -- guard Matthew Cleveland and guard/forward John Butler. They also have a commitment from center Naheem McLeod, who originally signed with FSU in 2019 before enrolling in junior college. The Warley commitment could be the biggest of news. To land him, the Seminoles had to beat out both Virginia and Michigan, who were the early leaders. Oregon, Miami and Memphis were also in the running. Rivals basketball analyst Corey Evans says Warley will fit in perfectly with the other backcourt pieces in the Seminoles' class. "In Warley, one would receive a tremendously talented and skilled guard that has no glaring holes within his game," Evans said. "Thanks to his size, he can play either spot off the ball along the perimeter. But due to his ball skills, he is arguably best used as a giant playmaker that can create for others and himself." *ALSO SEE: The 3-2-1: Recruiting roll shows FSU Basketball has true staying power

Best Class in FSU History? Pos Name Size Nat'l Ranking Rivals Stars PG Jalen Warley 6-5, 180 No. 21 G/F John Butler 7-0, 180 No. 63 G Matthew Cleveland 6-6, 190 No. 25 G Bryce McGowens 6-6, 165 No. 37 C Naheem McLeod 7-3, 230 ---