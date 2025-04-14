FSU baseball rises in rankings following sweep at Va. Tech

Florida State moved up two places to No. 7 in the D1baseball.com rankings and three spots to No. 10 in the Baseball America poll, which was released on Monday.

FSU went 3-1 last week, losing at Florida but taking a three-game sweep at No. 25 Virginia Tech.

The top 5 in Baseball America's rankings was Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas and North Carolina.

In the D1baseball.com rankings, Texas was in the top spot, followed by Arkansas, Clemson, Tennessee and Georgia. Oregon State is at No. 6, followed by FSU.

FSU retains its No. 8 spot in the coaches' poll. Texas is No. 1, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Clemson and Georgia.

After sweeping Virginia Tech on the road over the weekend, the Hokies dropped from No. 25 out of D1baseball.com's rankings.

Other ranked ACC teams by D1: No. 12 UNC, No. 14 Georgia Tech and No. 17 Louisville.

We'll add other rankings later in the day as they are released.