The Florida State football team has just about wrapped up its 2021 signing class, so we're already looking ahead to what the Seminoles are doing with the next recruiting cycle.

Today, we focus on the cornerbacks. In this early 2022 Hot Board, we take a look at the prospects high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.

Five-star prospect Travis Hunter is the bell cow of Florida State's 2022 recruiting class.
CORNERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2)

Outlook on CB Travis Hunter 
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commit

None

Do we need to even address this one? Hunter is as locked in as you will find for a commit.

Marcus Woodson

The Skinny on FSU & CB Travis Hunter

There's no need to spend much time discussing Travis Hunter's recruitment. Hunter is the bell cow of this class and has been the best recruiter for this 2022 class so far. He's very locked in with the 'Noles and has made that very clear. Hunter loved FSU growing up and has a tremendous relationship with DBs coach Marcus Woodson. The only way there's any drama in this one is if there's some kind of coaching change. Hunter plans to enroll early at FSU and very likely will make an early impact on the college level. He is one of the best players in the country.

Outlook on CB Bobby Taylor
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

OU, Texas A&M

A&M is the favorite early on in this one. FSU is a dark horse, as Taylor's best friend is 2021 signee Washington.

Marcus Woodson
{{ article.author_name }}