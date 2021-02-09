FSU Football Recruiting: Early 2022 Hot Board for cornerback
The Florida State football team has just about wrapped up its 2021 signing class, so we're already looking ahead to what the Seminoles are doing with the next recruiting cycle.
Today, we focus on the cornerbacks. In this early 2022 Hot Board, we take a look at the prospects high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.
CORNERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commit
|
None
|
Do we need to even address this one? Hunter is as locked in as you will find for a commit.
|
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on FSU & CB Travis Hunter
There's no need to spend much time discussing Travis Hunter's recruitment. Hunter is the bell cow of this class and has been the best recruiter for this 2022 class so far. He's very locked in with the 'Noles and has made that very clear. Hunter loved FSU growing up and has a tremendous relationship with DBs coach Marcus Woodson. The only way there's any drama in this one is if there's some kind of coaching change. Hunter plans to enroll early at FSU and very likely will make an early impact on the college level. He is one of the best players in the country.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
OU, Texas A&M
|
A&M is the favorite early on in this one. FSU is a dark horse, as Taylor's best friend is 2021 signee Washington.
|
Marcus Woodson
