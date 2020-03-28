FSU football signee spotlight: Versatile Douglas will get looks at RB/WR
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is running back/wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, a four-star prospect out of Louisiana who graduated early from high school and enrolled at FSU in January. Douglas played every skill position on the field during his high school career and was rated the No. 6 "athlete" in the country by Rivals.
He committed to Florida State's previous coaching staff last summer and ending up sticking with the Seminoles when Mike Norvell and company came on board in December.
The skinny on RB/WR Ja'Khi Douglas
Douglas chose the Seminoles over a slew of other offers, including Florida, Auburn, Tennessee and Louisville. He seemed to waver a little when Willie Taggart's staff was fired late in the 2019 season, but he stayed firm when he realized wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was staying in place. He also really hit it off with new head coach Mike Norvell and the rest of the staff.
While spring practice was cut short at just three practices, Douglas appeared to be getting work at both receiver and running back, as expected. He also likely will be an early contributor on special teams. In high school, he returned kicks and even played some defense to go with his many roles on offense.
