Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is running back/wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas, a four-star prospect out of Louisiana who graduated early from high school and enrolled at FSU in January. Douglas played every skill position on the field during his high school career and was rated the No. 6 "athlete" in the country by Rivals.

He committed to Florida State's previous coaching staff last summer and ending up sticking with the Seminoles when Mike Norvell and company came on board in December.

