Today, we focus on the defensive line, a position that has experienced a great deal of turnover from a season ago. With some talented transfers in the mix, though, the Seminoles might be able to take a step up in production in 2021.

Florida State's spring football practice is scheduled to begin on Tuesday. Before the team hits the practice field, we are previewing each position on offense and defense.

It wasn't just one of the biggest disappointments on the Florida State team, it might have been one of the most disappointing position groups in the entire country.

FSU went into the 2020 season with a defensive line that was touted as one of the best in the nation, led by a projected All-American in defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and four more veteran players. Instead, Wilson, Cory Durden and Joshua Kaindoh combined for a grand total of 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Janarius Robinson was the most productive of the quartet, finishing with 7 tackles for loss and three sacks, but he was far from a dominant force.

At any rate, they're all gone. Wilson, Robinson and Kaindoh are all preparing for the NFL Draft, and Durden has announced he's transferring. Which means the Seminoles have a whole lot of starting spots available as spring practice begins.