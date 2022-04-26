FSU Linebacker Hot Board: Breaking down the top recruiting targets

We continue our FSU football recruiting Hot Board breakdowns with the linebacker position, where the Seminoles are still looking for their first commitment despite strong interest from several impressive targets.

Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's LB board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the cornerbacks.

Earlier Hot Boards: QB and RB | WR | TE | OL | DE | DT |

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***