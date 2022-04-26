FSU Linebacker Hot Board: Breaking down the top recruiting targets
We continue our FSU football recruiting Hot Board breakdowns with the linebacker position, where the Seminoles are still looking for their first commitment despite strong interest from several impressive targets.
Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's LB board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the cornerbacks.
LINEBACKERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-4)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Aub, Clem, PSU
|
Randy Shannon made a good impression on Crayton, who will visit again in summer
|
Randy Shannon
The Skinny on FSU & Crayton
Florida State got a crucial visit from Crayton in April to really put itself in the heat of this race. Crayton doesn't claim a leader and suggested after this FSU visit that there is a good chance he's going to take an official visit with the 'Noles. I would consider Clemson and Auburn the biggest competition at this point.
The next step for Crayton this summer is getting a detailed breakdown of things from Coach Norvell when he makes his next visit. Director of high school relations Ryan Bartow is a big part of this recruitment as well, as he has developed a strong bond with Crayton. The meeting with LBs coach Randy Shannon was also a positive.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
UGA, Fla, Mia, Aub, Ala
|
Aguirre plans to visit FSU in June
|
Randy Shannon
The Skinny on FSU & Aguirre
Aguirre visited the 'Noles several times last year for either games or an unofficial visit. And FSU has not let up in its pursuit of the Georgia product, who is originally from the Miami area. He's going to finally get back on the FSU campus this June for the big elite camp event on June 4. This is going to be significant considering it will be his first time getting personal one-on-one time with Shannon.
Aguirre doesn't claim a leader yet, but it seems that Georgia has caught his attention, followed by Miami and a few others. Making that visit in June is crucial for the 'Noles to secure an official visit. Aguirre has said those could start in August.
