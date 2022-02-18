 FSU Football Hot Board for the 2023 safety recruiting class.
FSU Safety Hot Board: Breaking down the top prospects for 2023 class

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

We have been breaking down Florida State's early Hot Board for the 2023 recruiting class, and we continue today with the safeties.

We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.

SAFETIES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)

Outlook on DB Sylvester Smith
Warm

Aub, Ark, SC, OU, TN

FSU expected to get a visit from Smith in March.

Adam Fuller,

Marcus Woodson

The Skinny on FSU & Smith

Everything in this recruitment points to an FSU-Auburn battle at this stage. Smith visited FSU for a game last year and he also checked out the 'Noles on a couple of summer visits as well. I expect him to return to FSU in March, per Smith.

It's still pretty early in this recruitment, though, as more teams are now starting to show interest, including Florida, Southern Cal, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Smith's next visit will give us an indication of how serious he is about the Seminoles.

Outlook on DB Terrance Love 
Warm

UF, Mia, Aub, TN

March visit coming up for Love.

Adam Fuller,

Mike Norvell

The Skinny on FSU & Love

This is a recruitment that should start to see more movement in March since Love hasn't visited many places. That should change with several visits planned to the state of Florida, with Love checking out the 'Noles, Gators and possibly 'Canes. March 5 is the date I hear that he will check out FSU.

Love says he doesn't have a leader in his recruitment at this point. Although I do think FSU, Auburn, Tennessee and a few others are high on the list. More schools of interest to watch are Alabama, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Southern Cal.

{{ article.author_name }}