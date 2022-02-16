FSU Linebacker Hot Board: Breaking down the top prospects
With the 2022 recruiting class all wrapped up, Florida State's football coaches are full speed ahead when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2023.
FSU hosted a slew of 2023 visitors in January, and the Seminoles' coaches have been hitting the road as well. With that in mind, it's time to break down FSU's early Hot Board for that class. And we continue today with the defensive tackles.
We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.
Earlier Hot Boards: Quarterbacks & Running backs | Wide receivers & tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive ends | Defensive tackles |
LINEBACKERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Mia, UCF, Fla, UK, WVU, Aub, Ala
|
FSU pushing hard for this talented LB.
|
Randy Shannon
The Skinny on FSU & Brown
I would say out of all the linebackers Florida State is recruiting, Brown is probably the one getting the most attention from the FSU staff. There's a lot of good connections on the FSU staff with Brown that include Kenyatta Watson and Ryan Bartow, not to mention a good bond with Randy Shannon. The Seminoles have visited Deerfield High multiple times for evaluations, so that tells you the value of Brown to FSU.
I feel that FSU is a team to watch in this race once Bryant finally gets back to the FSU campus in March. I don't think a lot has changed with his main options being FSU, Miami, Florida, Alabama and Auburn as the teams I hear mentioned the most. I would also throw West Virginia and UCF in that picture as well. I don't think he has a favorite at this stage, but I do feel FSU has one of the best relationships with the Brown camp so far.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
ND, VT, Mia, Aub, UK
|
Hall plans to see FSU again this spring.
|
Randy Shannon
