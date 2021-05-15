Hybrid defender Jordan Eubanks eager to help FSU get back on track
Incoming freshman Jordan Eubanks is coming to Florida State from Texas later this month, but he's not necessarily new to the Seminoles or to the state.
Eubanks is originally from Miami, and he grew up a fan of the Seminoles. The outside linebacker/safety sat down with Warchant this week to discuss his senior season of high school, what led him to sign the Seminoles, which 2021 signees and coaches he is close with and more.
Eubanks plans to arrive in Tallahassee on May 30 and expects to room with DB Hunter Washington.
Here are other recent signee updates: WR Andrew Parchment | CB Hunter Washington | DL Shambre Jackson | OL Rod Orr | DE Patrick Payton | DB Shyheim Brown | DE George Wilson |
***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***
Q: Greetings, Jordan. I know you have kept yourself busy and have been getting ready to arrive at Florida State, but what specifically have you been working on?
A: Since I signed, I've been doing a lot of training non-stop. Been staying in shape and eating right. I've been working on my first-step quickness, eye discipline, me being more reactive to the ball, my ball skills. All areas of my game
And actually, I train with Aqib Talib, the forrmer NFL defensive back [and another] trainer in my area. Working with Talib is amazing. He's a very smart guy, and he teaches me a lot about being a defensive player that studies the game. He helps me slow the game down and react more to my keys.
Q: So how did your senior season at Guyer go? And what roles did you mainly fill for your defense? Was it the same as earlier in your career?
A: My sophomore season, I came in playing safety. And then my junior season, I played strictly outside linebacker. Then senior season, both safety and outside linebacker. I'm really good and comfortable with each position.
The season was to great to start off with as I had 50 tackles through four games, and then I got hurt and didn't get to come back until the third round of the playoffs. We made it to the state semifinals and lost to Cedar Hills. As a player, that kind of set me back a little with the injury, although I'm fully healthy now. I would say the area I grew the most was my size, speed and strength was much different. I was like at 190 pounds in my junior season, and then my senior season I was up to 214 pounds. So I could do a lot more with closing on passing windows, tackling and making big plays. Right now I'm 6-foot-3, 214 pounds.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news