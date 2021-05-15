Hybrid defender Jordan Eubanks eager to help FSU get back on track

Q: Greetings, Jordan. I know you have kept yourself busy and have been getting ready to arrive at Florida State, but what specifically have you been working on?

A: Since I signed, I've been doing a lot of training non-stop. Been staying in shape and eating right. I've been working on my first-step quickness, eye discipline, me being more reactive to the ball, my ball skills. All areas of my game

And actually, I train with Aqib Talib, the forrmer NFL defensive back [and another] trainer in my area. Working with Talib is amazing. He's a very smart guy, and he teaches me a lot about being a defensive player that studies the game. He helps me slow the game down and react more to my keys.

Q: So how did your senior season at Guyer go? And what roles did you mainly fill for your defense? Was it the same as earlier in your career?

A: My sophomore season, I came in playing safety. And then my junior season, I played strictly outside linebacker. Then senior season, both safety and outside linebacker. I'm really good and comfortable with each position.

The season was to great to start off with as I had 50 tackles through four games, and then I got hurt and didn't get to come back until the third round of the playoffs. We made it to the state semifinals and lost to Cedar Hills. As a player, that kind of set me back a little with the injury, although I'm fully healthy now. I would say the area I grew the most was my size, speed and strength was much different. I was like at 190 pounds in my junior season, and then my senior season I was up to 214 pounds. So I could do a lot more with closing on passing windows, tackling and making big plays. Right now I'm 6-foot-3, 214 pounds.