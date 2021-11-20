It's Football Game Day! Florida State at Boston College
Florida State is on the road today looking to make it tow in a row at Boston College. Today's football game kicks off at Noon ET and will air on the ACC Network.
Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU game including what's happening before, during and after the game.
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM ALUMNI STADIUM
Matchup: Florida State (4-6, 3-4 ACC) at Boston College (6-4, 2-4 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Alumni Stadium: (44,500)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: Watch ESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius/XM: 384, Internet: 974
Weather at kickoff: 43° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 45° and 0% chance of rain.
Post-game show with Gene Williams and Tom Lang begins 10-15 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
Betting the game
Going to the game:
Alumni Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Information / Boston College Clear Bag Policy
IMPORTANT ** Boston College Vaccination Requirements **
Stadium Gates Open
When: Saturday, November 20
Time: 10:30 PM
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
Game-watching locations are available throughout the country
Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
