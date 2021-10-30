It's Football Game Day! Florida State at Clemson
Florida State is looking to make it four in a row today on the road at Clemson. The football game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU's football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.
** LIVE PREGAME UPDATES FROM THE PRESS BOX **
** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **
Matchup: Florida State (3-4 / 2-2 ACC) at Clemson (4-3 / 2-2 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Memorial Stadium (81,500)
Television: ESPN / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius 108 /XM 210 / Internet/App: 968
Weather at kickoff: 60° and a 58% chance of rain - End of game: 56° and 29% chance of rain.
Betting odds, spreads and over/unders
Before the game
LIVE pregame show and chat with Jeff Cameron and Tom Lang with check-ins from Clemson's Memorial Stadium.
Begins: 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Warchant's YouTube Channel
After the game
Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Go to Warchant's YouTube channel to join the LIVE interactive chat.
Going to the Game
Get breaking FSU sports news FREE Warchant App / Warchant email updates
Parking lots open
Time: 6:00 a.m.
Gates Open
Time: 2:00 pm
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Previewing Florida State at Clemson
Clark: Clemson trip will show Norvell's Seminoles where they really stand
Third-and-Lang: The daunting Clemson challenge for FSU's offense
FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles at Clemson
Despite last year's dust-up, Norvell and Swinney express mutual admiration
Warchant TV: Norvell on Dabo, budding FSU confidence
Big plays or bust? Seminoles know they must cash in against Clemson defense
'None of that matters' ... FSU not worried about past Clemson dominance
Up next for FSU Football is a battered and bruised Clemson team