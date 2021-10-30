 FSU football takes on Clemson on ESPN. Here's what's happening for the game including weather, TV and radio info
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-30 08:44:50 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Football Game Day! Florida State at Clemson

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State is looking to make it four in a row today on the road at Clemson. The football game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU's football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.

** LIVE PREGAME UPDATES FROM THE PRESS BOX **

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **

Florida State is looking to end Clemson's 31 game home winning streak today.
Florida State is looking to end Clemson's 31 game home winning streak today. (Logan Stanford / Warchant.com)

Matchup: Florida State (3-4 / 2-2 ACC) at Clemson (4-3 / 2-2 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Memorial Stadium (81,500)
Television: ESPN / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius 108 /XM 210 / Internet/App: 968

Weather at kickoff: 60° and a 58% chance of rain - End of game: 56° and 29% chance of rain.

Betting odds, spreads and over/unders

Florida State is nearly a 10-point underdog on the road.
Florida State is nearly a 10-point underdog on the road. (ActionNetwork.com)

Before the game

LIVE pregame show and chat with Jeff Cameron and Tom Lang with check-ins from Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

Begins: 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Warchant's YouTube Channel

After the game

Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Go to Warchant's YouTube channel to join the LIVE interactive chat.

Going to the Game

Get breaking FSU sports news FREE Warchant App / Warchant email updates

Parking lots open

Time: 6:00 a.m.

Gates Open

Time: 2:00 pm

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant  

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Previewing Florida State at Clemson

Clark: Clemson trip will show Norvell's Seminoles where they really stand

Third-and-Lang: The daunting Clemson challenge for FSU's offense

FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles at Clemson

Despite last year's dust-up, Norvell and Swinney express mutual admiration

Warchant TV: Norvell on Dabo, budding FSU confidence

Big plays or bust? Seminoles know they must cash in against Clemson defense

'None of that matters' ... FSU not worried about past Clemson dominance

Up next for FSU Football is a battered and bruised Clemson team

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}