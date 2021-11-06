It's Football Game Day! Florida State hosts N.C. State
Florida State is back home hoping to pull off the upset vs. No. 19 N.C. State. The football game kicks off at 4 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.
Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU's football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM
Matchup: N.C. State (6-2, 3-1 ACC) at Florida State (3-5, 2-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 4pm ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: Watch ESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 137, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 54° and a 20% chance of rain - End of game: 51° and 1% chance of rain.
Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV or listen to it on 93.3 FM. The show runs from 9:00 am - 11:00 am.
Betting the game
Going to the game:
*Get updates pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
* Follow Warchant on Twitter
Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map | Traffic Map
Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy
Marching Chiefs Skull Session
When: Two hours before kickoff
Where: Dick Howser Stadium
Details: The Marching Chiefs will entertain the fans before the game.
Legacy Walk
When: Time: 1:00 p.m.
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery
When: 2 p.m. ET
Where: Sod Cemetery
Featuring: J.T. Thomas
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Updates:
- Notifications pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
- Follow Warchant on Twitter
Previewing N.C. State at Florida State
Sporting 'Noles: FSU-N.C. State from a Fantasy perspective
Third-and-Lang: What FSU will face from N.C. State's offensive attack
Warchant TV Report: Preview of FSU football game vs. N.C. State
FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs No. 19 N.C. State
Freshman DB Knowles carries growing confidence into N.C. State showdown