 Florida State hosts N.C. State in football. Here's what you need to know about today's football game.
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 09:37:13 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Football Game Day! Florida State hosts N.C. State

Florida State is back home hoping to pull off the upset vs. No. 19 N.C. State. The football game kicks off at 4 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network.

Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU's football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.

It's a 4pm kickoff for Florida State's football game.
It's a 4pm kickoff for Florida State's football game.

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: N.C. State (6-2, 3-1 ACC) at Florida State (3-5, 2-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 4pm ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: Watch ESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations

Satellite/Online: Sirius: 137, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 54° and a 20% chance of rain - End of game: 51° and 1% chance of rain.

Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV or listen to it on 93.3 FM. The show runs from 9:00 am - 11:00 am.

Betting the game

The Seminoles are a 2.5 point underdog vs. the Wolfpack

Going to the game:  

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map | Traffic Map

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Marching Chiefs Skull Session

When: Two hours before kickoff
Where: Dick Howser Stadium
Details: The Marching Chiefs will entertain the fans before the game.

Legacy Walk

When: Time: 1:00 p.m.
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery

When: 2 p.m. ET
Where: Sod Cemetery
Featuring: J.T. Thomas

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:    

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Staff Picks

