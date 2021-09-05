 FSU football hosts Notre Dame to kick off the 2021 football season. Here's what's happening for today's game.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-05 10:26:42 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Football Game Day! Notre Dame at Florida State

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State's 2021 football season begins with a home clash vs. No. 9 ranked Notre Dame. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here's everything you need to know about FSU's home opener including what's happening before, during and after the game.

** LIVE PREGAME UPDATES FROM FSU'S PRESS BOX **

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **

Football is back Florida State. The Seminoles kick off the 2021 season at home vs. Notre Dame.
Football is back Florida State. The Seminoles kick off the 2021 season at home vs. Notre Dame.

Matchup: Notre Dame (0-0) at Florida State (0-0)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: SiriusXM: 84 / Internet/App: 84

Weather at kickoff: 84° and a 0% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game: 76° and 0% chance of rain.

Florida State started as a 10-point underdog but the line has dropped to seven.
Florida State started as a 10-point underdog but the line has dropped to seven. (PointsBet)

Before the Game

* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council

Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV starting at 4 p.m. ET. Go directly to Warchant's YouTube channel to take part in the live interactive chat.

After the game

Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.

Going to the Game

Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Pregame Traffic Pattern / Postgame Traffic Pattern / FSU's Clear Bag Policy

Get breaking FSU sports news FREE Warchant App / Warchant email updates

Booster parking lots open - Time: Noon

Legacy Walk

When: Sunday, September 5 / Time: 5:15 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

Marching Chiefs pregame Skull Session

When: Sunday, September 5 / Time: 5:30 pm / Where: Dick Howser Stadium at Mike Martin Field

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant  

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Previewing Notre Dame at Florida State

Clark: A season of hope awaits for upset-minded Seminoles (9/5)

Huge transfer class eager to make impact for FSU vs. Notre Dame (9/4)

FSU Football faces unique test from new-look Notre Dame defense (9/4)

Florida State Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: FSU vs Notre Dame (9/2)

Visit preview: Three things to watch in recruiting for FSU/ND clash (9/2)

FSU's QB decision will remain on need-to-know basis until Sunday night (9/2)

Warchant TV Report: Breaking down FSU football opener vs. Notre Dame (9/1)

Faces change, but FSU expecting same big challenge from Notre Dame run game (9/1)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}