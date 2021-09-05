It's Football Game Day! Notre Dame at Florida State
Florida State's 2021 football season begins with a home clash vs. No. 9 ranked Notre Dame. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Here's everything you need to know about FSU's home opener including what's happening before, during and after the game.
** LIVE PREGAME UPDATES FROM FSU'S PRESS BOX **
** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **
Matchup: Notre Dame (0-0) at Florida State (0-0)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: SiriusXM: 84 / Internet/App: 84
Weather at kickoff: 84° and a 0% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game: 76° and 0% chance of rain.
Before the Game
* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council
Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV starting at 4 p.m. ET. Go directly to Warchant's YouTube channel to take part in the live interactive chat.
After the game
Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.
Going to the Game
Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Pregame Traffic Pattern / Postgame Traffic Pattern / FSU's Clear Bag Policy
Get breaking FSU sports news FREE Warchant App / Warchant email updates
Booster parking lots open - Time: Noon
Legacy Walk
When: Sunday, September 5 / Time: 5:15 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
Marching Chiefs pregame Skull Session
When: Sunday, September 5 / Time: 5:30 pm / Where: Dick Howser Stadium at Mike Martin Field
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Previewing Notre Dame at Florida State
Clark: A season of hope awaits for upset-minded Seminoles (9/5)
Huge transfer class eager to make impact for FSU vs. Notre Dame (9/4)
FSU Football faces unique test from new-look Notre Dame defense (9/4)
Florida State Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: FSU vs Notre Dame (9/2)
Visit preview: Three things to watch in recruiting for FSU/ND clash (9/2)
FSU's QB decision will remain on need-to-know basis until Sunday night (9/2)
Warchant TV Report: Breaking down FSU football opener vs. Notre Dame (9/1)
Faces change, but FSU expecting same big challenge from Notre Dame run game (9/1)