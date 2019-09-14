It's Game Day! Florida State football visits No. 25 Virginia
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM SCOTT STADIUM
Matchup: Florida State (1-1, 0-0 ACC) at Virginia (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Scott Stadium: (61,560)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: N/A
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 98, XM: 207, Internet: 967
Weather at kickoff: 78° and a 10% chance of rain - End of game: 74° and 20% chance of rain.
Going to the game:
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Florida State at Virginia
Matchup Analysis & Prediction: FSU looks to bounce back at No. 25 Virginia
Clark: This could be defining moment for Taggart, FSU football
With so much focus on defense, FSU offense also seeks more consistency
With FSU defense struggling, backup linebackers could get their shot