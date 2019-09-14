News More News
It's Game Day! Florida State football visits No. 25 Virginia

Gene Williams • Warchant
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM SCOTT STADIUM

Matchup: Florida State (1-1, 0-0 ACC) at Virginia (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Scott Stadium: (61,560)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: N/A
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 98, XM: 207, Internet: 967
Weather at kickoff: 78° and a 10% chance of rain - End of game: 74° and 20% chance of rain.

Going to the game:  

Scott stadium Info | Parking Map | Traffic Map

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:    

Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Florida State at Virginia  

Matchup Analysis & Prediction: FSU looks to bounce back at No. 25 Virginia

Clark: This could be defining moment for Taggart, FSU football

With so much focus on defense, FSU offense also seeks more consistency

With FSU defense struggling, backup linebackers could get their shot

{{ article.author_name }}