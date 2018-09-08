The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Legacy Walk

When: Saturday, September 8 / Time: 4:30 pm

Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

Details: Fans are invited to line each side of the walkway leading into Doak Campbell Stadium to welcome the Seminoles as they walk off the bus and into the stadium.

SodTalk

When: Saturday, September 8 / Time: 6:00 pm

Where: Sod Cementary - Featuring: Peter Boulware and Reinard Wilson

Details: Saturday’s SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery on Hall of Fame Weekend will feature two FSU Hall of Fame defensive end teammates whose play created one of the most effective and feared tandems in college football history.