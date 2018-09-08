Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-08 09:37:56 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Game Day! Samford at Florida State

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Tadgmppcx8jq5cs2yzsw
Gene Williams / Warchant.com

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: Samford College (1-0) at Florida State (0-1)
Kickoff Time: 7:20 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ACC Network (complete list of TV affiliates) / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations | Sirius: 119, XM: 194
Weather at kickoff: 83° and a 20% chance of rain - End of game: 76° and 10% chance of rain or thunderstorms. NOTE: Best chance for rain/thunderstorms between 2-5 p.m.

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:  

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Going to the game:  

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Legacy Walk

When: Saturday, September 8 / Time: 4:30 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

Details: Fans are invited to line each side of the walkway leading into Doak Campbell Stadium to welcome the Seminoles as they walk off the bus and into the stadium.

SodTalk

When: Saturday, September 8 / Time: 6:00 pm
Where: Sod Cementary - Featuring: Peter Boulware and Reinard Wilson

Details: Saturday’s SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery on Hall of Fame Weekend will feature two FSU Hall of Fame defensive end teammates whose play created one of the most effective and feared tandems in college football history.

Previewing Samford at Florida State

Three things to look for from FSU Football in Game 2 vs. Samford

