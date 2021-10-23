It's Homecoming Game Day! Florida State football hosts U Mass
It's homecoming and Florida State is a huge home favorite against U Mass. The football game kicks off at high Noon and will air on the ACC Network.
Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU's football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM
Matchup: U Mass (1-5) at Florida State (2-4, 2-2 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: Watch ESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 137, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 77° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 83° and 0% chance of rain.
Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV or listen to it on 93.3 FM. The show runs from 9:00 am - 11:00 am.
Going to the game:
Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map | Traffic Map
Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy
Marching Chiefs Skull Session
When: Two hours before kickoff
Where: Dick Howser Stadium
Details: The Marching Chiefs will entertain the fans before the game.
Legacy Walk
When: Time: 9:30 AMWhere: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery
When: 10:30 a.m. ET
Where: Sod Cemetery
Featuring: E.G. Green - UMass Week
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
