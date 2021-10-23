 It's homecoming and Florida State hosts U Mass. Here's what you need to know about today's football game.
It's Homecoming Game Day! Florida State football hosts U Mass

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

It's homecoming and Florida State is a huge home favorite against U Mass. The football game kicks off at high Noon and will air on the ACC Network.

Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU's football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.

It's a noon kickoff for Florida State's homecoming game.
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: U Mass (1-5) at Florida State (2-4, 2-2 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: Watch ESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations

Satellite/Online: Sirius: 137, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 77° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 83° and 0% chance of rain.

Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV or listen to it on 93.3 FM. The show runs from 9:00 am - 11:00 am.

Betting the game

Going to the game:  

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map | Traffic Map

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Marching Chiefs Skull Session

When: Two hours before kickoff
Where: Dick Howser Stadium
Details: The Marching Chiefs will entertain the fans before the game.

Legacy Walk

When: Time: 9:30 AMWhere: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery

When: 10:30 a.m. ET
Where: Sod Cemetery
Featuring: E.G. Green - UMass Week

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:    

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing UMass at Florida State  

Warchant TV: Staff predictions for FSU Homecoming game vs. UMass

FSU Football Insider: On TE improvement, Maurice Smith's impact & more

'That's our guy' ... FSU DT Lovett thriving in new role as a team leader

Clark: Time for this FSU football team to prove what it wants to be

