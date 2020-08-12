Florida State already has two linebacker commitments for the Class of 2021, and the Seminoles are in the mix for several more.

Here is a thorough look at each of FSU's top linebacker prospects and where the Seminoles stand with each.

Earlier Hot Boards: Wide receivers | Quarterbacks and running backs | Offensive Line | Tight ends | Defensive tackles | Defensive ends |

----------------------

FOOTBALL PROMO: 25% off, $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold and 3 free months