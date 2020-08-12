Linebacker Hot Board: Breaking down FSU football's top targets (8/12)
Florida State already has two linebacker commitments for the Class of 2021, and the Seminoles are in the mix for several more.
Here is a thorough look at each of FSU's top linebacker prospects and where the Seminoles stand with each.
LINEBACKERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3)
Commit
None
Jennings is rock solid in that pledge to his dream school, Florida State.
Chris Marve
The Skinny on LB Branden Jennings & FSU
As he stated in our interview with him last month, Jennings is ready to lead the change toward a resurgence at Florida State, and he's been a big help already in trying to recruit other top prospects for this class. He's very firm with FSU, and while he doesn't push hard with other prospects, there's no question having a national-type commitment like Jennings is a big deal for FSU in this class.
Cool
Ala, UGA, OSU, UF, LSU
FSU is not letting up on its pursuit, but there's certainly work to do.
Chris Marve
