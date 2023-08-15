Luke Kromenhoek vaulted into the top 100 of Rivals' updated rankings, rising more than any other 2024 prospect.

Kromenhoek earned a fourth star and is now ranked No. 73 in the nation (he was previously not in the top 250). He has been committed to FSU since March 2022.

"Kromenhoek finished dead last in the all-important pro day portion of the Elite 11 but his overall showing there proved he's not only a four-star quarterback but someone with tremendous upside in the class," Rivals analyst Adam Gorney told the Osceola. "The Florida State commit has excellent size, he's a terrific athlete, he has a really live arm and now only playing quarterback for a few years, Kromenhoek still can improve greatly and is nowhere near a finished product.

"Big credit goes to coach Mike Norvell and his staff to ID Kromenhoek early on and get ahead of others in his recruitment - and to trust their evaluation skills - because the new four-star could only get better and better moving forward."