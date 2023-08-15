Luke Kromenhoek earns fourth star in Rivals' top 250 ranking update
Luke Kromenhoek vaulted into the top 100 of Rivals' updated rankings, rising more than any other 2024 prospect.
Kromenhoek earned a fourth star and is now ranked No. 73 in the nation (he was previously not in the top 250). He has been committed to FSU since March 2022.
"Kromenhoek finished dead last in the all-important pro day portion of the Elite 11 but his overall showing there proved he's not only a four-star quarterback but someone with tremendous upside in the class," Rivals analyst Adam Gorney told the Osceola. "The Florida State commit has excellent size, he's a terrific athlete, he has a really live arm and now only playing quarterback for a few years, Kromenhoek still can improve greatly and is nowhere near a finished product.
"Big credit goes to coach Mike Norvell and his staff to ID Kromenhoek early on and get ahead of others in his recruitment - and to trust their evaluation skills - because the new four-star could only get better and better moving forward."
FSU is now up to No. 4 in the Rivals' class rankings, behind only Georgia, Ohio State and Florida. The Seminoles have commitments from four of the top 40 prospects for 2024.
FSU has nine commitments in the Rivals 250 include:
S KJ Bolden remained at No. 9 overall
CB Charles Lester dropped seven spots to No. 31
RB Kameron Davis slipped one spot to No. 40
TE Landen Thomas dropped 12 spots to No. 45
QB Luke Kromenhoek entered the list at No. 73
WR Elijah Moore jumped 111 spots to No. 104
WR Lawayne McCoy climbed three spots to No. 121
OT Jonathan Daniels slipped two spots to No. 139
CB Ricky Knight III is up three spots to No. 159
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify