There’s not much clarity on Florida State’s injuries at receiver. But there is optimism and a good feeling among the coaches about the depth on offense to keep the Seminoles’ high-scoring offense soaring.

Receivers Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill and Hykeem Williams missed FSU’s 41-16 win at Wake Forest on Saturday. But Jordan Travis still enjoyed a season-best 359 passing yards as he distributed the ball to eight Seminoles.

“We’ll see where it goes throughout the week,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “Obviously last week being down three really good players, Johnny and Destyn have both been starters throughout the course of the year. Hykeem has probably ascended as much as any player. But having those three guys out gave new opportunities. …

“I know Johnny was out yesterday (Sunday) and got a chance to get some practice in. We'll see what that looks like as his week progresses.”

Norvell also said “Destyn and Hykeem are both going through their process, and you'll see what that looks like as we get to Tuesday.”

With the status of those three receivers uncertain early in the week as FSU prepares for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. on ESPN), the Seminoles will at least be able to get a long look at veterans like Kentron Poitier, Ja’Khi Douglas and Darion Williamson.

Poitier was one of the biggest beneficiaries, hauling in a 33-yard pass and having a second downfield pass (one that would have been a touchdown) negated by a holding penalty. It was his first reception of 2023 following an injury in preseason camp.

“One of my favorite plays in the game was Kentron's early first drive, one-on-one coverage. Great throw by Jordan, great route. Having an explosive play there on the first drive was big. Unfortunately the other one was called back due to a penalty. I thought that was big for him.”