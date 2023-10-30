Mike Norvell uncertain on WRs return, thrilled with FSU offense's depth
There’s not much clarity on Florida State’s injuries at receiver. But there is optimism and a good feeling among the coaches about the depth on offense to keep the Seminoles’ high-scoring offense soaring.
Receivers Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill and Hykeem Williams missed FSU’s 41-16 win at Wake Forest on Saturday. But Jordan Travis still enjoyed a season-best 359 passing yards as he distributed the ball to eight Seminoles.
“We’ll see where it goes throughout the week,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “Obviously last week being down three really good players, Johnny and Destyn have both been starters throughout the course of the year. Hykeem has probably ascended as much as any player. But having those three guys out gave new opportunities. …
“I know Johnny was out yesterday (Sunday) and got a chance to get some practice in. We'll see what that looks like as his week progresses.”
Norvell also said “Destyn and Hykeem are both going through their process, and you'll see what that looks like as we get to Tuesday.”
With the status of those three receivers uncertain early in the week as FSU prepares for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. on ESPN), the Seminoles will at least be able to get a long look at veterans like Kentron Poitier, Ja’Khi Douglas and Darion Williamson.
Poitier was one of the biggest beneficiaries, hauling in a 33-yard pass and having a second downfield pass (one that would have been a touchdown) negated by a holding penalty. It was his first reception of 2023 following an injury in preseason camp.
“One of my favorite plays in the game was Kentron's early first drive, one-on-one coverage. Great throw by Jordan, great route. Having an explosive play there on the first drive was big. Unfortunately the other one was called back due to a penalty. I thought that was big for him.”
Douglas caught two passes for 36 yards, including a 33-yarder. He also suffered an injury in preseason camp.
“Ja'Khi has made so many great plays here throughout his first few years,” Norvell said. “Coming off the injury, just working to get back. Hit a big post route in the middle of the field that got tripped up, or I think he would've scored on that. But it was good to see him get into that rhythm and obviously have some production there.”
Williamson caught a 23-yard pass from Tate Rodemaker late in the game, too.
But what’s impressive about FSU’s 41-point output is that the offense was able to sustain drives, notably in the first half en route to putting up 34 points on the board. It extended to Trey Benson, who had his first 100-yard receiving game, as well as FSU’s tight ends.
Jaheim Bell had four receptions for 51 yards, giving him 26 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. Kyle Morlock added two catches for a season-best 45 yards.
“Jaheim had a big play. Kyle Morlock with the big play. … The tight ends, the mix of our personnel of what we're able to do has really been good,” Norvell said.
The offense had a few spurts, some errant throws or miscommunication with receivers as well as a few penalties. But FSU’s 41 points matched its 41.5-point scoring average, which ranks fifth in the FBS. FSU will certainly welcome back Wilson, Hill and Williams. But in the interim, mixing in various personnel groups and getting Poitier and Douglas back from injury helped keep the Seminoles on track.
