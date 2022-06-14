Q&A with new FSU DT commit Ayobami Tifase: 'I feel amazing'

Shortly after announced his decision, Tifase spoke with Warchant.com about his journey to FSU, why he chose the Seminoles, his relationship with DL coach Odell Haggins and more.

He is planning to enroll on Wednesday -- just three days after his official visit concluded last weekend.

The Florida State football team got a really big addition -- literally and figuratively -- on Tuesday as 2022 DT Ayobami Tifase announced he's signing with the Seminoles.

Q: All right Ayo, this was a really big day for you, and I don't need to go over the official visit stuff since I think you covered that really in-depth on Sunday. But talk to me about today and making this decision and how you feel about it.

A: I feel amazing and a relief. I absolutely knew after it (the visit), this was the best spot and place for me. Once I knew where I wanted to be, I was 100 percent about it with FSU, and I wasted no time doing it.

Q: Was there any time after the FSU visit where you went back and forth on any of the teams that were under serious consideration?

A: I went back and talked with my family. I told them about the FSU plan and everything for me. I took everything with the pros and cons with everyone. I think it was all four teams (FSU, Arkansas, Virginia Tech and UConn) that I was deciding between. With FSU, it was the relationships and the family they have there. It was genuine from the moment I got there.

Q: I know you had a lot of fun with the activities on the official visit, like the cooking competition. What we didn't really address too much was your feelings around the FSU players on the team. What was that like for you and what did you see?

A: They are so close and connected, man. They all did everything together and you saw it all the time. You know how when you get to college, you are on your own. But this was different. They were so tied together and close with the players.

Q: Another huge part of this decision for you was FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins. So tell me about that guy.

A: He's the type of coach and guy I need in my life to get stronger, bigger, faster. And be the player he wants me to be. But he's also real. We didn't talk about football. It was family, love, relationships and a lot of things outside of football. That's how I am personally on what's important, and it was so big for him to develop relationships deeply with all his guys. When I called him to commit, he thought I was joking. He was like, "Oh man, I can't believe this. I'm so excited!"

For me, I was very happy to be there, and he showed me a lot of things. I was like, "Is this real? Is he really like this all the time?" And he was. I was honestly amazed, and this guy is for me. I needed that in my life.

Q: So when did you actually make the decision? Like when did you know for sure?

A: I would say I made the call the day after I got back from the FSU visit. I thought about everything, took the calls from coaches and then felt really good about it. I focused on what place was going to make me successful in every way, and that was FSU for me. I felt great about that. "Who can get me where I want to go as a player and as a person?"

Q: What was your family's reaction when you told them you were going to FSU?

A: Honestly, they were even happier than me. They just know what I've been through in life and what I was looking for in a school, so they were so excited about Florida State.

Q: You also got some big news recently that you are now going to be in the 2022 class. You originally thought it would be 2023. Let's talk about that some. When are you going to be able to play?

A: I'm on an academic redshirt, and that will give me the whole year to get me quicker, faster, stronger and ready for the next season. I will then be ready to go for the following year.

Q: Tell me also about your game. I see quick, violent hands and also quick feet and your ability to finish on tackles. How did your final season of high school go?

A: Believe it or not, this was my first full season of playing football. I have improved so much, but I know I have so much work to do, and I'm raw in some places. And I feel Odell is the guy to get me where I need to go. I played mostly noseguard. It was in the trenches, and that's what I love.

Q: You had to go through a lot of adversity to get to this point, Ayo. So tell me what you are feeling now with everything set for college? And do you have a message for 'Nole Nation?

A: I feel with the stress on my shoulders with everything, it was worth it. And I mean this: I hope FSU knows this, that I'm here and I'm here to work really hard. I'm ready. I'm going to be enrolling at FSU on Wednesday. That will be done on Wednesday night, and then you guys will see me on Thursday on campus.

My message for 'Nole Nation is that I love you guys and I hope you see me as a great person and representative of the community. And I can't wait to get there.

--------------------

Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!

*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google

*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google

*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google

Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.

-------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board