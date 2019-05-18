Spring Tour Stop No. 11: FSU's Haggins is hot after Apopka DT Carter
APOPKA -- The city of Apopka, which sits just northwest of Orlando, has long been a major draw for college football recruiters, and this year is no different.
For Florida State, the top target at Apopka High this year is four-star defensive tackle Jalen Carter. And so far, the feeling appears to be mutual.
Carter has visited FSU several times this year and has developed a very strong relationship with defensive line coach Odell Haggins. During our visit to Apopka, Carter opens up about the 'Noles, why he likes Haggins so much, what he's focused on this spring and more.
Four-star DT Jalen Carter has strong bond with FSU's Haggins
Some defensive tackles are space-eaters. Massive hulks of humanity who can occupy multiple blockers and clog running lanes.
That is not Jalen Carter's game.
Although he has great size at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds -- with a frame to grow even more -- Carter also possesses athletic ability that is rare for a player at his position. He's agile enough to be a key player on his high school basketball team and also to play some tight end for the Blue Darters. So that gives you an idea of his agility.
"My freshman year, I played H-Back or fullback," Carter told Warchant during our Spring Recruiting Tour stop in Apopka. "I actually did that until my junior year. I liked it a lot because of the physicality. Then when I finally moved to defense, they would put me out there on third down to rush the passer. Finally, I moved full-time to defensive tackle.
"I had to learn all the plays, so it was hard ... and then get down the technique, utilizing your hands more. Now I would say my hands are the biggest improvement with having my hands more violent."
Jeff Rolson, who is entering his first season as Apopka's head coach, is excited about watching Carter disrupt opposing offenses this season.
"We are going to play him inside at defensive tackle. We think he can cause so many problems," Rolson said. "He is dynamic, and he's not a player you see too often -- the way he can get off blocks. We are going to turn him loose. We are also going to play him some at tight end."
Florida State has been hot on Carter's trail for a long time, and the four-star tackle said earlier this year that the Seminoles were recruiting him harder than any other program. FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins has been recruiting the Apopka star for at least two years.
"It's close to home, and I really like Coach Odell Haggins a lot," said Carter, who is rated the nation's No. 17 defensive tackle. "For me, I think being closer to home is a good thing. Doesn't mean I won't go out of state, but it's just what I like."
It's not really a surprise that Carter connects with Haggins. Although he is extremely talented, the defensive lineman isn't a boisterous type who brings a lot of attention to himself. And he said Haggins does a great job of making recruits feel comfortable.
