Spring Tour Stop No. 10: Tampa's Berkeley Prep (Harrell, others)
TAMPA -- Berkeley Prep isn't one of the largest schools we'll visit on our Spring Recruiting Tour, but the Buccaneers certainly possess plenty of talent. And no one knows that better than the Florida State coaching staff, which is pushing hard for four-star linebacker/defensive end Jaylen Harrell.
Warchant stopped by the Tampa school's campus to get the latest with Harrell, including why he has the Seminoles so high on his list. We also got a closer look at another name for the future that FSU fans will want to remember.
Four-star LB/DE Harrell has strong ties with FSU, Harrell
While four-star linebacker/defensive end Jaylen Harrell isn't in a hurry to make a college decision, there's certainly no doubt that his interest in the Seminoles is quite high.
Harrell spoke with Warchant during our recent visit about what makes him so interested in the 'Noles.
'I like them a lot. I see the 2020 class is shooting up there, so they are doing a great job over there," he said. "The coaching staff has done a tremendous job staying plugged into everything. For me, the vibe I have when I'm there is really good. I think Coach [Willie] Taggart has things going now in the right direction."
Florida State has landed five commits in the last few weeks, with two of those coming from Rivals250 targets WR Malachi Wideman and LB Jayion McCluster.
Harrell has taken notice of the Seminoles' recruiting momentum.
"They are going crazy," he said. "I wasn't surprised because FSU has such a great coaching staff. There's a lot of excitement."
Harrell isn't always the most vocal guy when it comes to communicating with Florida State's other top targets. But there is at least one Seminole commit he does have a very strong connection with.
"I talk with Josh Griffis all the time," Harrell said. "He tells me everything about what's going on with FSU, and how it's the place to be and I should go there. I've known him for two years or a year. He's a really cool guy. He's very strong and gets off the ball quick when you watch his game."
