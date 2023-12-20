A late but expected addition to Florida State's 2024 class came through late on Wednesday, as Concord (N.C.) Robinson defensive tackle prospect D'Nas White committed to the Seminoles and signed his letter of intent.

White, one of the best defense-oriented prospects in North Carolina, recently took an official visit to Florida State on Dec. 8 and after his visit was complete, White said that he would choose between Miami, Florida State and Tennessee on signing day. A late bloomer in the 2024 class, White had been trending towards Florida State in the last month and did end up choosing the Seminoles over the Hurricanes and Volunteers.

White had an impressive senior season at Robinson, totaling 40 tackles with nine tackles for loss in just eight games. He also had six sacks, two forced fumbles, and a blocked kick. This capped off a two-year career playing varsity football, with him accumulating 58 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles in only 15 games as Bulldog.

White joins Jamorie Flagg as the two prospects listed at defensive tackle joining the Seminoles in the 2024 class.