Warchant TV: 1-on-1 with new FSU OL commit Lucas Simmons

Fresh off his announcement that he was committing to the Florida State football team, four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons sat down for an extensive interview with Warchant.com.

Simmons goes in-depth about his relationship with Seminoles offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins and head coach Mike Norvell, and he discusses his life journey from Sweden to the United States to play college football.

Watch the entire video below:

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news