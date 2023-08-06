It's ok to admit now that the thought crossed your mind. There were times I even wondered it myself. Is Mike Norvell a good enough recruiter to have the highest levels of success at Florida State? For as much as his players clearly love him, for as much as he had endeared himself to the fanbase and for as consistent as the program's improvement under him has been, the results were still inconclusive. Elite portal classes are great, but if FSU is going to return to being a perennial contender, the Seminoles were going to have to do better than 20th, 27th, 20th and 25th, the spots where Norvell's first four FSU classes finished in the Rivals recruiting class rankings. Consider the last month and especially Saturday night all the proof you need that Norvell has what it takes. He can be that type of recruiter who can go toe-to-toe with the big dogs in the recruiting world and beat them out to bring home a top-10 overall player in the 2024 class like five-star defensive back KJ Bolden. Bolden announced he was joining the Seminoles' top-10 class Saturday night even though he's from Buford, Ga., about an hour away from Georgia's campus in Athens.

Look no further for proof that Norvell can be that dude than Bolden himself. What were his first three words when asked immediately after why he chose the Seminoles over UGA, Alabama, Ohio State and Auburn? "Coach Mike Norvell." Bolden later added, "The last time I went down there, the way they treated my family, they treated us like no other. They kind of made us feel at home. On the way back, my mom was like, 'This might be home,' and I was like, 'Mom, it might be.'" The ecstatic reaction from Bolden's mom, LaKiesha Wright, when her son chose FSU said everything you needed to know about her thoughts on the decision.