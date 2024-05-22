Florida State extended an offer to Cocoa (Fla.) QB Brady Hart on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the premiere quarterback prospects in the 2026 cycle, Hart's offer from Florida State now brings his total to 20 schools from around the country. He holds notable offers from Florida, Michigan, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State and Notre Dame.

Hart recently visited Florida State in April on an unofficial visit, of which he recapped with The Osceola.

"The visit was awesome — high energy," Hart said after the April visit. "I got to come a little bit early before practice and check everything with Coach (Mike) Norvell and Coach (Tony) Tokarz. Sat in meetings and then watched practice. Loved it."