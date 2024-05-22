Florida State offers 2026 QB Brady Hart
Florida State extended an offer to Cocoa (Fla.) QB Brady Hart on Wednesday afternoon.
One of the premiere quarterback prospects in the 2026 cycle, Hart's offer from Florida State now brings his total to 20 schools from around the country. He holds notable offers from Florida, Michigan, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State and Notre Dame.
Hart recently visited Florida State in April on an unofficial visit, of which he recapped with The Osceola.
"The visit was awesome — high energy," Hart said after the April visit. "I got to come a little bit early before practice and check everything with Coach (Mike) Norvell and Coach (Tony) Tokarz. Sat in meetings and then watched practice. Loved it."
A Rivals100 member for the 2026 class, Hart is the 49th-best prospect in the class by Rivals and is also considered to be the No. 4 pro-style QB prospect in the country. He is also the No. 9 player in Florida. Hart is teammates with 2025 Florida State commit Javion Hilson.
Hart is coming off a sophomore year where he completed 66% of his passes, throwing for 3,759 yards and 41 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
FSU also offered 2026 four-star QB Dia Bell on Wednesday.
