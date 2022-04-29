FSU Cornerback Hot Board: Breaking down the top recruiting targets
We continue our FSU football recruiting Hot Board breakdowns with the cornerback position, where the Seminoles are being very selective and looking to land only elite prospects to add to a very strong position group.
Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's CB board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the final position group, the safeties.
Earlier Hot Boards: QB and RB | WR | TE | OL | DE | DT | LB |
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
CORNERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Mia, OU, Stan, Ala
|
Vickers continues to have FSU very high on his list. Plans to narrow down list in summer.
|
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on FSU & Vickers
One thing is clear, and it's that Vickers has pretty high interest in the hometown team, and that has only gotten stronger this spring after he got a chance to see FSU in person and observe the way they practice and run things. Vickers is also pretty high on DBs coach Marcus Woodson and the way he is developing his players.
I do think Oklahoma is a team to watch, too, in this race, along with Stanford. I would not say there is a leader in this one, but I would say that people at FSU like where their position is at this time with Vickers. There's a long ways to go, though, with official visits coming down the line.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
UF, A&M, OSU, UGA, S. Car
|
Denson visited FSU in the spring. Plans to return in June.
|
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on FSU & Denson
A&M is probably the team that's the biggest competition for FSU at this stage. Early on it was Florida, but I think A&M is recruiting at such a high level that the Aggies will be a major factor here. Denson visited FSU in the spring and watched a few practices, and he seemed very impressed with the way the development was going.
It doesn't hurt that some of the young players in the secondary -- guys like Kevin Knowles and Omarion Cooper -- are making an instant impact. I don't think this is a recruitment that likely ends in the spring or summer. I think it goes into the fall, and I think Georgia is a team to watch as well if they make a push going forward. Right now, I'd say Ohio State, FSU, A&M and probably the Gators are the teams that likely get official visits.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news