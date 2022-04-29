FSU Cornerback Hot Board: Breaking down the top recruiting targets

FSU would love to keep four-star cornerback Makari Vickers home for college. (Rivals.com)

CORNERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)

Outlook on CB Makari Vickers Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Warmer Mia, OU, Stan, Ala Vickers continues to have FSU very high on his list. Plans to narrow down list in summer. Marcus Woodson

The Skinny on FSU & Vickers One thing is clear, and it's that Vickers has pretty high interest in the hometown team, and that has only gotten stronger this spring after he got a chance to see FSU in person and observe the way they practice and run things. Vickers is also pretty high on DBs coach Marcus Woodson and the way he is developing his players. I do think Oklahoma is a team to watch, too, in this race, along with Stanford. I would not say there is a leader in this one, but I would say that people at FSU like where their position is at this time with Vickers. There's a long ways to go, though, with official visits coming down the line.

Outlook on CB Sharif Denson Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Warm UF, A&M, OSU, UGA, S. Car Denson visited FSU in the spring. Plans to return in June. Marcus Woodson