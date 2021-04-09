FSU Defensive End Hot Board: Latest info on Seminoles' top prospects
With the NCAA expected to open up in-person recruiting this summer, things are about to heat up even more for Florida State football recruiting. And the Seminoles already have been extremely productive early in the 2022 cycle, with seven commitments and a class ranked in the top 10 nationally.
Continuing today, we will take a closer look at the top prospects on FSU's board at each position on offense and defense. We'll examine where the Seminoles stand with each, and which schools represent the main competition.
Today's installment focuses on the defensive ends.
Previous editions: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Offensive line | Tight ends | Linebackers | Defensive tackles |
DEFENSIVE ENDS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-4)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
UM, UF, LSU, Bama
|
FSU recruiting the hardest. 'Noles sit in a good spot for major legacy recruit.
|
John Papuchis
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on FSU & DE Marvin Jones, Jr
Marvin Jones Jr. has made it clear that he's taking his time with this process. Several schools like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are going to be major players in this recruitment, but I still think FSU sits in a pretty solid spot. When you listen to him talk about FSU or even Tallahassee, it's different than we discusses other areas. He also participates in the group texts with FSU commitments, and he's very active with those guys and is planning to attend the spring game Saturday. Then lastly, there is the love he's had for the 'Noles since he was a young kid. I would say that Alabama looks like the biggest competition at this stage, but if FSU shows progress this fall, I think the 'Noles will be tough to beat
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Ala, LSU, UGA, A&M, Clem
|
FSU starting to move up the list for Stewart. Expected to be at FSU spring game.
|
John Papuchis
Adam Fuller
The Skinny on FSU & DE Shemar Stewart
While FSU wasn't mentioned much earlier with Rivals100 DE Shemar Stewart, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and DEs coach John Papuchis have been working on him since last year. That relationship has started to build, and now FSU is reaping the rewards from that effort. Stewart is going to make his second visit to FSU this spring when he attends the spring game, and I'm told FSU is close to a lock to land an official visit. The other schools expected to get an official right now are LSU and Georgia. Stewart doesn't have a leader yet, but taking multiple trips to FSU has the 'Noles trending upwards in this recruitment.
