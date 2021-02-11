FSU Football Recruiting: Early 2022 Hot Board for safety prospects
We've been breaking down Florida State's early football recruiting Hot Boards for the class of 2022, and we wrap things up today with the safety position.
Just like the cornerback position spotlighted earlier this week, the Seminoles are very involved with a number of high-level prospects.
As always, we take a look at the prospects high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.
SAFETIES (FSU EXPECTED TO 1-2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
UF, Ala, OU, Mia
|
Opened things up again after UF coaching staff changes.
|
Odell Haggins,
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on FSU & DB Sam McCall
Potential five-star prospect Sam McCall is the safety I hear the 'Noles are likely pushing the hardest for. He backed off of a pledge to the Gators after learning their DB coaches were not going to be retained. Miami is likely the biggest competition early on, but I would say FSU has plenty of ties here too. McCall is close with FSU center Baveon Johnson and safety Brendan Gant, both of whom are from Polk County. In addition, DTs coach Odell Haggins has great connections in the area and is very involved in this recruitment. And DBs coach Marcus Woodson has really helped the 'Noles make a surge here. At the same time, there obviously will be a lot of competition, as Alabama is a threat as well. There isn't a clear leader, and I would not count out Florida by any stretch. I think the visits coming up for McCall should dictate the pecking order in this race. FSU is one of the schools I know he wants to see.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
LSU, GT, S Car, Mia, UF
|
Can be a CB or safety. Woodson has developed a great bond early with Thomas.
|
Marcus Woodson
