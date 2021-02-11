 FSU Football's recruiting Hot Board for 2022 safeties
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-11 06:58:07 -0600') }} football Edit

FSU Football Recruiting: Early 2022 Hot Board for safety prospects

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

We've been breaking down Florida State's early football recruiting Hot Boards for the class of 2022, and we wrap things up today with the safety position.

Just like the cornerback position spotlighted earlier this week, the Seminoles are very involved with a number of high-level prospects.

As always, we take a look at the prospects high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.

Be sure to look back at these other Hot Boards as well, if you have missed any:

Earlier Hot Boards: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Offensive line/Tight end | Defensive End/Tackle | Linebacker | Cornerback

Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

FSU is looking to ponce after Lake Gibson standout Sam McCall decommitted from rival UF.
FSU is looking to ponce after Lake Gibson standout Sam McCall decommitted from rival UF. (Rivals.com)

SAFETIES (FSU EXPECTED TO 1-2)

Outlook on DB Sam McCall
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

UF, Ala, OU, Mia

Opened things up again after UF coaching staff changes.

Odell Haggins,

Marcus Woodson

The Skinny on FSU & DB Sam McCall

Potential five-star prospect Sam McCall is the safety I hear the 'Noles are likely pushing the hardest for. He backed off of a pledge to the Gators after learning their DB coaches were not going to be retained. Miami is likely the biggest competition early on, but I would say FSU has plenty of ties here too. McCall is close with FSU center Baveon Johnson and safety Brendan Gant, both of whom are from Polk County. In addition, DTs coach Odell Haggins has great connections in the area and is very involved in this recruitment. And DBs coach Marcus Woodson has really helped the 'Noles make a surge here. At the same time, there obviously will be a lot of competition, as Alabama is a threat as well. There isn't a clear leader, and I would not count out Florida by any stretch. I think the visits coming up for McCall should dictate the pecking order in this race. FSU is one of the schools I know he wants to see.

Outlook on DB Azareyeh Thomas
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

LSU, GT, S Car, Mia, UF

Can be a CB or safety. Woodson has developed a great bond early with Thomas.

Marcus Woodson
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}