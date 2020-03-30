FSU football signee spotlight: TE Boatwright fits bill for Norvell offense
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is tight end Carter Boatwright, a three-star prospect out of Colquitt County, Ga., one of the best high school programs in the state. Boatwright committed to FSU when the former coaching staff was in place, and new head coach Mike Norvell was happy to keep him on board. "Carter Boatwright is really what we're looking for ... not only as a run-blocker, but what he can do in the passing game," Norvell said.
Boatwright graduated early from high school, enrolled at FSU in January and was taking part in spring practice when the session was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The skinny on TE Carter Boatwright
This is one recruitment that was never in doubt for FSU. After Willie Taggart was fired in November, Boatwright made it clear that he was going to wait to meet new head coach Mike Norvell before even considering other schools. There was some speculation that he might bolt for home-state Georgia Tech, but Boatwright stayed locked in with the Seminoles and signed in December.
With FSU being pretty thin at the tight end position, Boatwright should have an excellent opportunity to earn playing time as a true freshman this fall. He showed a great deal of potential during the first week of spring practice in early March.
