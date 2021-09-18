 FSU football takes on Wake Forest on ESPN. Here's what's happening for today's game including weather, TV and radio info
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 09:21:28 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Game Day! Florida State at Wake Forest

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State will look to notch its first win of the season today on the road at Wake Forest. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU's football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.

** LIVE PREGAME UPDATES FROM THE PRESS BOX **

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **

Florida State is on the road today vs. Wake Forest in a game that kicks off a 3:30 p.m. ET
Florida State is on the road today vs. Wake Forest in a game that kicks off a 3:30 p.m. ET (Logan Stanford / Warchant.com)

Matchup: Florida State (0-2) at Wake Forest (2-0)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Truist Field (31,500)
Television: ESPN / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius/XM 383 / Internet/App: 973

Weather at kickoff: 84° and a 40% chance of rain - End of game: 80° and 5% chance of rain.

Betting Odds

Before the Game

* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council

FSU/Wake Forest Tailgate Party

When: Saturday, September 18
Time: 11:00 am ~ 3:00 pm
Where: Truist Field

After the game

Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.

Going to the Game

Get breaking FSU sports news FREE Warchant App / Warchant email updates

Parking lots open

When: Saturday, September 18
Time: 10:00 am

Details: Arrive early, set up your tailgate complete with satellite dish and flat-screen TV, and settle in for a full day of friends, football, and fun. The parking lots remain open until well after the game so relax and have fun. Cars $20.00 & Bus/RV $60.00

Gates Open

When: Saturday, September 18
Time: 2:00 pm

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant  

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Previewing Florida State at Wake Forest

Third-and-Lang: The Wake Forest Challenge

Warchant TV Report: Previewing FSU-Wake Forest ... can 'Noles bounce back?

FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs Wake Forest

Warchant TV: Norvell, Milton discusses challenges ahead for FSU offense

'Huge week' for FSU Football continues as 'Noles search for first win

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}