It's Game Day! Florida State at Wake Forest
Florida State will look to notch its first win of the season today on the road at Wake Forest. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU's football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.
** LIVE PREGAME UPDATES FROM THE PRESS BOX **
Matchup: Florida State (0-2) at Wake Forest (2-0)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Truist Field (31,500)
Television: ESPN / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius/XM 383 / Internet/App: 973
Weather at kickoff: 84° and a 40% chance of rain - End of game: 80° and 5% chance of rain.
Before the Game
FSU/Wake Forest Tailgate Party
When: Saturday, September 18
Time: 11:00 am ~ 3:00 pm
Where: Truist Field
After the game
Going to the Game
Parking lots open
When: Saturday, September 18
Time: 10:00 am
Details: Arrive early, set up your tailgate complete with satellite dish and flat-screen TV, and settle in for a full day of friends, football, and fun. The parking lots remain open until well after the game so relax and have fun. Cars $20.00 & Bus/RV $60.00
Gates Open
When: Saturday, September 18
Time: 2:00 pm
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Previewing Florida State at Wake Forest
