 FSU football recruiting Hot Board for 2021 prospects at safety
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-19 07:28:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Safety Hot Board: Breaking down FSU football's top targets (8/19)

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Because so many defensive backs are versatile enough to play either cornerback or safety, it's sometimes difficult to project where prospects will line up in college. But here are the recruits we currently projects as safety candidates for the Seminoles' 2021 class.

FSU already has two commitments among this group, and the 'Noles are likely aiming for one more ... or possibly two. Here is a thorough look at each prospect and where the Seminoles stand with each.

Earlier Hot Boards: Wide receivers | Quarterbacks and running backs | Offensive Line | Tight ends | Defensive tackles | Defensive ends | Linebacker |

Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial.

SAFETIES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-4) 

The Outlook on DB Hunter Washington
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters

Commit

None

Easily one of FSU's top recruiters already in this 2021 class.

Marcus Woodson

The Skinny on DB Hunter Washington & FSU

Florida State fans have nothing to worry about in this recruitment. From the moment that Washington announced his commitment to FSU -- and even a little before that -- Washington has been one of the Seminoles' best recruiters for the 2021 class. Washington says FSU has told him he can play safety or corner at FSU, so it's still unclear where exactly he will line up, but it does sound as if he might start off at safety.

Outlook on DB Chase Hattley 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

BC, NC St, OU, WVU

FSU has turned up the heat on this one. The 'Noles are in his Top 8.

Marcus Woodson

Alex Atkins

The Skinny on DB Chase Hattley & FSU

This is a very interesting recruitment, and I believe FSU and West Virginia are the teams pushing the hardest right now. At the same time, I have heard Oklahoma and N.C. State mentioned a lot with Hattley as well, and he has declined to really name a favorite. I do know he has already developed quite a good relationship with three FSU coaches: DBs coach Marcus Woodson, OL coach Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

We get the impression that FSU talks with Hattley daily, and this is a prospect that the Seminoles would like to have in this class, based on the latest intel.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}