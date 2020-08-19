Safety Hot Board: Breaking down FSU football's top targets (8/19)
Because so many defensive backs are versatile enough to play either cornerback or safety, it's sometimes difficult to project where prospects will line up in college. But here are the recruits we currently projects as safety candidates for the Seminoles' 2021 class.
FSU already has two commitments among this group, and the 'Noles are likely aiming for one more ... or possibly two. Here is a thorough look at each prospect and where the Seminoles stand with each.
SAFETIES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-4)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commit
|
None
|
Easily one of FSU's top recruiters already in this 2021 class.
|
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on DB Hunter Washington & FSU
Florida State fans have nothing to worry about in this recruitment. From the moment that Washington announced his commitment to FSU -- and even a little before that -- Washington has been one of the Seminoles' best recruiters for the 2021 class. Washington says FSU has told him he can play safety or corner at FSU, so it's still unclear where exactly he will line up, but it does sound as if he might start off at safety.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
BC, NC St, OU, WVU
|
FSU has turned up the heat on this one. The 'Noles are in his Top 8.
|
Marcus Woodson
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on DB Chase Hattley & FSU
This is a very interesting recruitment, and I believe FSU and West Virginia are the teams pushing the hardest right now. At the same time, I have heard Oklahoma and N.C. State mentioned a lot with Hattley as well, and he has declined to really name a favorite. I do know he has already developed quite a good relationship with three FSU coaches: DBs coach Marcus Woodson, OL coach Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.
We get the impression that FSU talks with Hattley daily, and this is a prospect that the Seminoles would like to have in this class, based on the latest intel.
