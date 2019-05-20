Tallahassee's Lincoln High School has been producing big-time college talent for years, so it's no surprise that two of the Trojans' top rising seniors are beginning to garner a lot of attention from college coaches.

Tight end Sage Ennis has emerged as a major priority for several schools -- Florida State made him an offer this past weekend -- and defensive back Jalen Glaze is now close to 20 offers.

During our recent stop at Lincoln, head coach Quinn Gray explained why the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Ennis is drawing so much attention.

"He brings versatility, toughness and a great sense of the game," Gray said. "Very smart kid, and he will stick his nose in any situation. He likes contact. There aren't too many kids like him."

Like all high school players, Ennis has areas of his game that he'd like to improve. And after showing what he can do as a pass-catcher, the talented tight end is working with Lincoln's coaches to prove he can become a force in the running game as well.

"I think from a physicality standpoint, we are going to work on that a little more, like with blocking and sticking his hand in the dirt," Gray said. "For his future, you will probably see him put his hand in the dirt more."

When it comes to recruiting, Ennis already held offers from Louisville, N.C. State, Southern Miss and several other schools when we stopped by early last week. But it wasn't until this past weekend -- when FSU head coach Willie Taggart saw Ennis in person at a spring jamboree -- that the Seminoles jumped in and made their offer as well.

Warchant caught up with Ennis on Sunday night to find out how that new development affects his recruiting process.

"Coach Taggart was at the [spring] game on Saturday night watching his son. So it was good that we played Florida High and he was able to watch me," Ennis said. "Then Coach [Kendal] Briles called me Sunday morning and let me know after they watched me. It's a childhood dream to be honest. I was surprised because I wasn't sure how much they wanted me."

From the sounds of things, the Seminoles never had any doubts about what Ennis could do in the passing game. But with former Lincoln tight end Kamari Morales handling most of the blocking duties last season, FSU's coaches wanted to see how Ennis stepped into that role.

Mission accomplished.

"Coach Briles, Coach [Telly] Lockette and Coach Taggart all wanted to see me block since Kamari, our other tight end, did most of the blocking," Ennis said. "I did a lot more of that [in the spring game] because of the defense Florida High runs, so it worked out really well and made a lot of sense why they waited until now for the offer, because Coach Briles told me that's all they needed to see."

It wasn't just Ennis who was excited about the offer from the hometown 'Noles. His family also was ecstatic.

"Oh man, they were so happy," Ennis said. "They knew I was happy about it. I wanted to earn that offer. It was a relief getting that offer, and like I said, that's the team I've always rooted for. So it's a childhood dream. I've worked really hard for it, so it's really nice."