FSU Cornerback Hot Board: Latest info on Seminoles' top prospects
With the NCAA opening up in-person recruiting this summer, things are about to heat up even more for Florida State football recruiting.
Continuing today, we will take a closer look at the top prospects on FSU's board at each position on offense and defense. We'll examine where the Seminoles stand with each, and which schools represent the main competition.
Today's installment focuses on the cornerbacks.
CORNERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
None
|
Locked in with the 'Noles. One of their best recruiters.
|
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on FSU & DB Travis Hunter
What more is there to say about this guy in regards to his FSU commitment? Travis Hunter is as locked in with the Seminoles as a recruit can be. Schools like Alabama and Oregon are still trying to make inroads, but most others have given up on this one because it would take something drastic to change Hunter's mind -- something like a major coaching change at FSU. Hunter is a very active recruiter for the 'Noles, and that has only gotten stronger over time. He plans to visit FSU again this summer.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Mia, UGA, OU, S.Car
|
Woodson is very active with Fegans.
|
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on FSU & DB Trequon Fegans
Trequon Fegans is another prospect that FSU DBs coach Marcus Woodson has been working overtime on. Fegans doesn't claim any favorites, but I'm told he's going to visit both FSU and Miami in the month of June. Both schools are expected to be very much in the mix for Fegans, who also has had high praise for Georgia and Oklahoma as well.
