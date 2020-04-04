FSU football signee spotlight: Grad transfer OT should make instant impact
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is offensive tackle transfer Devontay Love-Taylor, who made his way to Tallahassee in January after spending his first three seasons at FIU. Love-Taylor announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 26 and committed to the Seminoles two days later.
The Tampa-area product started at right tackle for each of his final two seasons at FIU and is expected to win a starting job at Florida State this fall. Which position he will play, however, is still up in the air. Love-Taylor worked at both tackle positions during the first week of spring practice and also plans to prepare for the possibility of playing guard and center over the summer.
The skinny on OT Devontay Love-Taylor
In the short-term, this might have been the most important signee in Florida State's 2020 class. As a graduate transfer with two years of starting experience at offensive tackle, Love-Taylor should help solidify Florida State's biggest position of need.
According to Pro Football Focus, Love-Taylor frequently earned grades in the 70s this past season, which would be a substantial upgrade over how the Seminoles' offensive linemen performed the past two seasons. And that wasn't solely against a lower level of competition -- one of his best performances came in the Panthers' upset of Miami.
While spring practice only lasted one week, it was significant that Love-Taylor got on campus in January and had the opportunity to begin learning from first-year OL coach Alex Atkins. And he showed some nice athleticism in those first few practices.
Before he had a growth spurt late in his high school career and early in college, Love-Taylor actually was projected as a defensive end (see his original Rivals recruiting profile below) at this level. He now is listed at 6-foot-4, 308 pounds.
