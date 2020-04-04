Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is offensive tackle transfer Devontay Love-Taylor, who made his way to Tallahassee in January after spending his first three seasons at FIU. Love-Taylor announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 26 and committed to the Seminoles two days later.

The Tampa-area product started at right tackle for each of his final two seasons at FIU and is expected to win a starting job at Florida State this fall. Which position he will play, however, is still up in the air. Love-Taylor worked at both tackle positions during the first week of spring practice and also plans to prepare for the possibility of playing guard and center over the summer.

