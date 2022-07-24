 Breaking down Florida State's top recruiting targets at linebacker for the Class of 2023.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-24 08:10:28 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU Recruiting Hot Board: Closer look at the linebacker position

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

As the temperatures in July continue to rise, we are rolling out our Florida State football recruiting Hot Boards for every position on offense and defense.

Today's installment is on the linebackers, where the Seminoles have one commitment and are definitely looking for a couple more. Here's a closer look at each of the top targets and where FSU stands with each.

Previous Hot Boards: Quarterbacks | Running backs | WRs & TEs | Offensive line | Defensive tackles | Defensive ends |

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

LINEBACKERS (EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)

Outlook on LB DeMarco Ward 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commit

None

Ward committed this summer and is very firm in that pledge to FSU.

Randy Shannon

The Skinny on Ward & FSU

This one looks good for FSU after Ward committed following his official visit last month. This was a prospect that the FSU staff really studied for several months before going all-in with late in the spring. They like his speed and tackling ability in space.

From what we hear, the 'Noles originally wanted to wait and see Ward play this season. But once other schools started showing more interest, FSU didn't want to risk that chance and went ahead and wrapped this up early.

Outlook on LB Blake Nichelson 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warmer

Ore, UCLA

We feel this one is going to come down to FSU and Oregon

Randy Shannon
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}