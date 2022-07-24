FSU Recruiting Hot Board: Closer look at the linebacker position
As the temperatures in July continue to rise, we are rolling out our Florida State football recruiting Hot Boards for every position on offense and defense.
Today's installment is on the linebackers, where the Seminoles have one commitment and are definitely looking for a couple more. Here's a closer look at each of the top targets and where FSU stands with each.
LINEBACKERS (EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commit
|
None
|
Ward committed this summer and is very firm in that pledge to FSU.
|
Randy Shannon
The Skinny on Ward & FSU
This one looks good for FSU after Ward committed following his official visit last month. This was a prospect that the FSU staff really studied for several months before going all-in with late in the spring. They like his speed and tackling ability in space.
From what we hear, the 'Noles originally wanted to wait and see Ward play this season. But once other schools started showing more interest, FSU didn't want to risk that chance and went ahead and wrapped this up early.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Ore, UCLA
|
We feel this one is going to come down to FSU and Oregon
|
Randy Shannon
