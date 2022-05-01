FSU Safety Hot Board: Breaking down the top recruiting targets
We wrap up our latest FSU football recruiting Hot Board breakdowns with the safety position, where the Seminoles lead for several impressive prospects.
Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's safety board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. This is the final Hot Board in our series.
Earlier Hot Boards: QB and RB | WR | TE | OL | DE | DT | LB | CB |
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
SAFETIES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Clem, A&M, Vols, Ore
|
It's still early, but after spring visit, 'Noles are one of his top schools.
|
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on FSU & Nelson
Things are still relatively early for the Rivals100 DB, but after a positive spring visit, FSU is now very much in the picture. That connection he had with DBs coach Marcus Woodson on the visit and his interaction with a lot of the FSU players really had a strong effect. And Nelson now says FSU is one of his top schools, and he's already planning to return to FSU on June 4.
Clemson seems to be the biggest competition at this point. But Nelson was very impressed with what he saw both from his visit and from the Seminoles on TV during the FSU spring game. It appears the FSU-Clemson game will be one he's going to focus on heavily when he takes that visit. That likely will be his official visit.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
OSU, Mia, NC State, TX
|
Ohio St. seems to hold the lead here early. But FSU is high on the list for Fagan.
|
Marcus Woodson
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news