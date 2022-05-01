FSU Safety Hot Board: Breaking down the top recruiting targets

Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's safety board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. This is the final Hot Board in our series.

The Skinny on FSU & Nelson

Things are still relatively early for the Rivals100 DB, but after a positive spring visit, FSU is now very much in the picture. That connection he had with DBs coach Marcus Woodson on the visit and his interaction with a lot of the FSU players really had a strong effect. And Nelson now says FSU is one of his top schools, and he's already planning to return to FSU on June 4.

Clemson seems to be the biggest competition at this point. But Nelson was very impressed with what he saw both from his visit and from the Seminoles on TV during the FSU spring game. It appears the FSU-Clemson game will be one he's going to focus on heavily when he takes that visit. That likely will be his official visit.