It's Football Game Day! Florida State hosts rival Miami
Florida State plays its final home game of the season versus rival Miami. Today's football game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU game including what's happening before, during and after the game.
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM
Matchup: Miami (5-4, 3-2 ACC) at Florida State (3-6, 2-4 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 pm ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPN / Online/App: Watch ESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 133, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 69° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 55° and 0% chance of rain.
Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV or listen to it on 93.3 FM. The show runs from 9:00 am - 11:00 am.
Post-game show with Gene Williams and Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV. The show begins 10-15 minutes after the conclusion of FSU and Miami.
Betting the game
Going to the game:
Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map | Traffic Map
Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy
Marching Chiefs Skull Session
When: Two hours before kickoff
Where: Dick Howser Stadium
Details: The Marching Chiefs will entertain the fans before the game.
Legacy Walk
When: Time: 1:00 p.m.
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery
When: 2 p.m. ET
Where: Sod Cemetery
Featuring: Greg Jones
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
