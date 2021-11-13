 Florida State hosts rival Miami in football. FSU-Miami on TV, radio, satellite, weather, betting, events.
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-13 09:24:25 -0600') }} football Edit

It's Football Game Day! Florida State hosts rival Miami

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State plays its final home game of the season versus rival Miami. Today's football game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Here's everything you need to know about today's FSU game including what's happening before, during and after the game.

Florida State takes in in-state rival Miami today at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. (Gene Williams / Warchant.com)

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: Miami (5-4, 3-2 ACC) at Florida State (3-6, 2-4 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 pm ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPN / Online/App: Watch ESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations

Satellite/Online: Sirius: 133, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 69° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 55° and 0% chance of rain.

Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV or listen to it on 93.3 FM. The show runs from 9:00 am - 11:00 am.

Post-game show with Gene Williams and Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV. The show begins 10-15 minutes after the conclusion of FSU and Miami.

Betting the game

Going to the game:  

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map | Traffic Map

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Marching Chiefs Skull Session

When: Two hours before kickoff
Where: Dick Howser Stadium
Details: The Marching Chiefs will entertain the fans before the game.

Legacy Walk

When: Time: 1:00 p.m.
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery

When: 2 p.m. ET
Where: Sod Cemetery
Featuring: Greg Jones

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:    

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Miami at Florida State  

Clark: Times are tough, but these Seminole seniors still deserve their day

Three things to watch for during FSU Football's huge recruiting weekend

Warchant TV Report: Preview of FSU football game vs. rival Miami

FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs Miami

Warchant TV: FSU Football's most memorable plays in rivalry with Miami

FSU Football Insider: South Florida Seminoles looking forward to facing UM

Third-and-Lang: A deep-dive into FSU's task vs. Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke

Miami's new-look, big-play offense has FSU's full attention

Warchant Report FSU-Miami game preview and staff picks

