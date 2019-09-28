News More News
It's Game Day! Florida State football hosts N.C. State

Gene Williams • Warchant
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: N.C. State (3-1, 0-0 ACC) at Florida State (2-2, 1-1 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ACCN / Online/App: NA
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 138, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 87° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 77° and 0% chance of rain.

Going to the game:  

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map | Traffic Map

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Marching Chiefs Skull Session

When: Two hours before kickoff
Where: Dick Howser Stadium
Details: The Marching Chiefs will entertain the fans before the game.

Legacy Walk

When: Time: 5:00 PM
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery

When: Meet Coaches at 5:40 PM / Starts at 6 PM
Where: Sod Cemetery
Featuring: Coaches Mickey Andrews and Jim Gladden

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:    

Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing N.C. State at Florida State  

FSU's rushing defense has become a force since ugly start to season

'Relentless' DT Marvin Wilson setting the standard for FSU defense

Matchup Analysis & Prediction: Florida State hosts N.C. State

FSU Football Insider Report: Akers provides thunder with his lightning

Clark: Briles already paying off in a big way for FSU Football

