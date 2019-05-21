It's no secret that Dr. Phillips star Stephen Dix is an extremely physical linebacker who loves to hit. His coaches know it, his teammates know it, and his opponents certainly know it.

That's why this spring hasn't been quite as enjoyable as usual for the Florida State commit. With Dix entering his senior season, Dr. Phillips head coach Rodney Wells has limited the amount of hitting Dix can do in practice -- for the benefit of all parties involved.

"We certainly know what we have in Stephen, so not going to risk that," Wells said.

The Panthers head coach explained this spring has still been productive for his star linebacker, as Dix has devoted his time to helping work with the younger players on the team.

"He's the leader of our defense," Wells said. "He's first in conditioning, and everything we do or need to do. A lot of schools don't always have their best players as their best people, but Stephen is for us. Like Dee Hart, HaHa Clinton-Dix, Kenny Shaw ... he has that. Great person off the field in the community. I couldn't ask for more. On the field, he has great vision, and he doesn't miss tackles. When he gets his hands on you, there's no doubt you are going down."

As much as Dix misses the contact, he knows he can help his teammates in other ways.

"Man. It's tough not hitting," Dix said. "This is my senior spring. It's a great opportunity to coach up the younger players, and I think it's my part to show them what the expectation is and what a great leader does. I let them know you have to be conditioned, and the person that is going to last the longest is going to be on the field."