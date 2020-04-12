Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is tight end Markeston Douglas, a prospect who flew under the radar throughout much of the recruiting process. A former basketball player, Douglas played just one season of football in high school, but it was more than enough to draw the interest of head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen.

Though Douglas is only rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, Norvell said on National Signing Day that he could end up being the "steal" of this class.

