 FSU football staff in chase for several top safety prospects
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 08:55:29 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU Safety Hot Board: Latest info on Seminoles' top prospects

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
Over the last several weeks, we have been taking a close look at the top prospects on FSU's football recruiting board at each position on offense and defense.

We wrap things up today with the Seminoles' top targets at the safety position. We'll examine where the Seminoles stand with each, and which schools represent the main competition.

Also be sure to look back at the previous position breakdowns:

Previous editions: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Offensive line | Tight ends | Linebackers | Defensive tackles | Defensive ends | Cornerbacks

IMG four-star safety Daylen Everette has strong interest in Florida State.
SAFETIES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)

Outlook on DB Sam McCall 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commitment

Ala, UF, UM

Has been very solid since his pledge to the 'Noles earlier this spring.

Odell Haggins

Marcus Woodson

The Skinny on FSU & DB Sam McCall

Former Gator commit Sam McCall is now a Seminole, and he has not looked back after that decision. In fact, McCall has been quite active in helping FSU recruit other players all over the country. He also has strong ties to several current FSU players, including safety Brendan Gant.

Now, there are other schools still coming after McCall, including Alabama and others in the SEC and ACC. He even intends to take some visits, with potential destinations being Miami, South Carolina and LSU. But we haven't heard any serious indication that he might be on flip alert. As long as Florida State shows improvement on the field this season and doesn't have a repeat of last fall, McCall is expected to be in this class.

