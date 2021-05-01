FSU Safety Hot Board: Latest info on Seminoles' top prospects
Over the last several weeks, we have been taking a close look at the top prospects on FSU's football recruiting board at each position on offense and defense.
We wrap things up today with the Seminoles' top targets at the safety position. We'll examine where the Seminoles stand with each, and which schools represent the main competition.
SAFETIES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
Ala, UF, UM
|
Has been very solid since his pledge to the 'Noles earlier this spring.
|
Odell Haggins
Marcus Woodson
The Skinny on FSU & DB Sam McCall
Former Gator commit Sam McCall is now a Seminole, and he has not looked back after that decision. In fact, McCall has been quite active in helping FSU recruit other players all over the country. He also has strong ties to several current FSU players, including safety Brendan Gant.
Now, there are other schools still coming after McCall, including Alabama and others in the SEC and ACC. He even intends to take some visits, with potential destinations being Miami, South Carolina and LSU. But we haven't heard any serious indication that he might be on flip alert. As long as Florida State shows improvement on the field this season and doesn't have a repeat of last fall, McCall is expected to be in this class.
